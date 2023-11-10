Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - EPH Financing International, a.s. EUR500mil 6.651% Guaranteed Notes due 13 November 2028
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
Post Stabilisation Notice
November 10, 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
EPH Financing International, a.s.
EUR500mil 6.651% Guaranteed Notes due 13 November 2028
EMTN documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
EPH Financing International, a.s.
Guarantor (if any):
Energetický a prumyslový holding, a.s.
ISIN:
XS2716891440
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
6.651% Notes due 13 November 2028
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Commerzbank AG
Stabilisation Managers:
ING Bank N.V.
SMBC
UniCredit Bank AG
Erste Group
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
