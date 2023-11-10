Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - EPH Financing International, a.s. EUR500mil 6.651% Guaranteed Notes due 13 November 2028

Post Stabilisation Notice

November 10, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EPH Financing International, a.s.

EUR500mil 6.651% Guaranteed Notes due 13 November 2028

EMTN documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

EPH Financing International, a.s.

Guarantor (if any):

Energetický a prumyslový holding, a.s.

ISIN:

XS2716891440

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 500,000,000

Description:

6.651% Notes due 13 November 2028

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Commerzbank AG

Stabilisation Managers:

ING Bank N.V.

SMBC

UniCredit Bank AG

Erste Group

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

