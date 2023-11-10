DJ Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.7142 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2850623 CODE: SRHE LN ISIN: LU2109787635 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LN Sequence No.: 284155 EQS News ID: 1770627 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

