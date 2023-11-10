DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) (PRUB LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) DEALING DATE: 09-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.7848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 115133 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN Sequence No.: 284190 EQS News ID: 1770701 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1770701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 03:31 ET (08:31 GMT)