4Moving Biotech, a subsidiary of 4P-Pharma, announces establishing an international Scientific Advisory Board in anticipation of its knee osteoarthritis drug candidate's phase 2b clinical trial

This board, composed of eminent international experts, will play a key role in supporting the development of 4P004, our drug candidate, to address the current gap in curative treatment for knee osteoarthritis.

The expertise of this committee will reinforce our scientific approach based on intraarticular GLP-1 analogs and will advise us on the best regulatory path.

Professor Francis Berenbaum, CMO of 4Moving Biotech, will lead the work of this scientific advisory board.

He will be joined by renowned medical experts, including:

Philip Conaghan: Professor of Musculoskeletal Medicine, University of Leeds and Director, NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre, United Kingdom.

Felix Eckstein: Head of the Department for Imaging and Functional Musculoskeletal Research, Institute of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Paracelsus Medical University, Salzburg, Austria, and Chondrometrics GmbH, Freilassing.

Ali Guermazi: Professor of Radiology and Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, United States.

Changqing Zhang: Director of the National Center for Orthopedics, Head of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the Sixth People's Hospital, Director of Shanghai Institute of Microsurgery, Shanghai, China. He will be supported by Yanyan Song: Associate Professor in the Department of Biostatistics at the Institute of Clinical Research, Faculty of Medicine, Jiao-Tong University and Hongyi ZHU: Specialized Orthopedic Surgeon and Microsurgeon.

The Scientific Advisory Board will bring deep knowledge and experience from clinical research, academia, and industry to better serve people suffering from knee osteoarthritis.

"It is an honor to chair a scientific advisory board of such key opinion leaders. Establishing this committee adds fantastic scientific and medical values to our clinical research program." stated Professor Francis Berenbaum, CMO of 4Moving Biotech.

Innovation for knee osteoarthritis with a first-in-class therapeutic target

Knee osteoarthritis affects more than 300 million people worldwide1. There is currently no curative treatment. 4Moving Biotech has responded to this challenge with an innovative research program to explore the potential of intra-articular GLP-1 analogs for knee osteoarthritis treatment.

"With their expertise in clinical study design and regulatory affairs, this high-level scientific advisory board will greatly contribute to the future success of 4P004, reinforcing our pioneering position in developing advanced therapeutic solutions," concluded Revital Rattenbach, Chairwoman of 4Moving Biotech.

The Phase 2b clinical trial with 4P004 will represent a key milestone for the company in its pursuit of seeking approval for its knee osteoarthritis drug candidate.

About 4Moving Biotech

4Moving Biotech is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of the Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug (DMOAD) candidate 4P004. Its mission is to provide a sustainable therapeutic solution to the significant unmet medical need of osteoarthritis.

4Moving Biotech was founded in July 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of 4P-Pharma. The company is headquartered at the Pasteur Institute in Lille, France.

