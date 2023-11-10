MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - MIGO Opportunities Trust plc-Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

10 November 2023

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 October 2023, which was announced on 1 November 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2023.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2023, expected to be on or after 19 December 2023.

