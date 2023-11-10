High Point, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - Rabbet Home is thrilled to launch its new e-commerce furniture store featuring a collection of occasional furniture forged in the picturesque foothills of North Carolina.

Rabbet Home Announces New E-Commerce Furniture Store, Putting North Carolina's Master Craftsmanship Front and Center

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/183995_0e00fed3f4a01b5c_001full.jpg

Located in High Point, North Carolina, the up-and-coming furniture shop introduces an extensive selection of occasional furniture that showcases the artistry and timelessness of North Carolina craftsmanship. "We are fortunate to call North Carolina our home, and we treasure the wealth of history and wisdom passed down by furniture craftsmen and manufacturers in Western North Carolina for over a century," explains Co-Founder Trey Bishop.

Rabbet Home's firm anchorage in North Carolina's furniture craftsmanship distinguishes the new e-commerce furniture store, establishing it as the destination for unique shopping experiences.

With their e-commerce furniture store, the trailblazing home goods shop seeks to provide heirloom quality occasional furniture made in North Carolina by the most skilled artisans and manufacturers. Rabbet hails a new era of high-quality, durable, well-built furniture.

Established by firm proponents and practitioners of the golden rule, the new e-commerce furniture shop seamlessly blends value, quality, and integrity to deliver a unique shopping experience. From cocktail tables to cube ottomans, drink tables, and other designer furniture, Rabbet embodies Bishop's steadfast dedication to offering an unsurpassed user experience at great value.

"Value, quality, and integrity guide everything we do at Rabbet," expressed Trey Bishop. "With a relentless focus on user experience, we've built Rabbet to redefine how you shop for furniture."

"Our in-house motto is to offer nice things for nice people at nice prices, so there's no question that we prioritize quality, affordability, and user experience," Bishop said, adding that the online furniture store achieves this by cutting out the middleman. "However, our customers also love that we pay close attention to packaging, which we spent a year perfecting, and our active promotion of climate action through carbon neutral shipping."

Despite being a relatively new entrant in the e-commerce furniture space, Rabbet has built a solid reputation for celebrating tradition and innovation. Rabbet Home's fusion of North Carolina's legacy of excellent furniture craftsmanship with the modernity of occasional furniture couldn't be more perfect. The e-commerce furniture store is excited to lead a shift in online furniture shopping, guaranteeing customers a high-end experience at a very reasonable price point for locally made occasional furniture.

Visit Rabbet Home to browse the store's occasional furniture collection and experience the best of North Carolina's master artisans. Rabbet keeps all products in stock to ensure that customers get their furniture swiftly shipped once they place an order. The best part? The e-commerce furniture store offers free shipping to customers in the lower 48 states.

Social Media Channels:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rabbet_home/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rabbetfurniture

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rabbethome

Contact Info:

Name: Frank Moss Bishop III

Email: solvingproblems@rabbethome.com

Organization: Rabbet

Address: United States

Website: https://rabbethome.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183995