DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2G LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 247.1464 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 130945 CODE: RS2G LN ISIN: LU1681038839 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2G LN Sequence No.: 284233 EQS News ID: 1770813 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1770813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 05:10 ET (10:10 GMT)