Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Appraisal Drill Program at the Topaz Project Rescheduled for February 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") has been made aware that the drill rig under contract for the appraisal well at the Topaz Project, as announced September 25, 2023, has been delayed due to a pre-agreed extension option being exercised by its current client. The rig is now expected to arrive on site mid-February 2024, and the rescheduling is not anticipated to materially impact the Company's progress.

In the meantime, the Company anticipates receiving the interpreted Topaz seismic survey data later this month and site works for the appraisal well are near completion.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.
Pulsar is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"
President, CEO and Director

Further Information:
Thomas Abraham-James President,
CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.
connect@pulsarhelium.com
+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the timing of drilling on the Topaz Project and achievement of the Company's business objectives going forward and other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; exploration and drill costs may be higher than estimates; delays in the commencement of exploration and drilling, and other factors set forth under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Market and Industry Data" and "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Pulsar Helium Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801969/pulsar-appraisal-drill-program-at-the-topaz-project-rescheduled-for-february-2024

