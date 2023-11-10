Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management: RMB provides £25m revolving credit facility to Westbrooke's Yield Plus UK secured private debt fund

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand Merchant Bank ("RMB") and Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management UK Limited ("Westbrooke UK"), are pleased to announce the completion of a £25m credit facility to Westbrooke Yield Plus Plc (the "Fund"). This strategic move has opened new doors for the Fund, offering a broader spectrum of opportunities, more effective cash management, increased financial leverage, and enhanced prospects for growth and scalability.

The implementation coincides with the milestone of the Fund exceeding £100m in assets under management ("AUM"). As at October 2023, the Fund has in excess of £120m in AUM, a 5-year track record of out performance that at the time of this release was on track to generate a 2023 net investor yield of c. 9% p.a. in GBP.

Richard Asherson, MD of Westbrooke UK: "We are proud to have partnered with RMB. Their expertise in the financial sector and their support throughout the implementation process has been exceptional. This transaction marks a significant milestone for Westbrooke UK and the Fund, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative debt solutions to lower-mid market borrowers and originators across the UK."

Xolela Albert, lead transactor in RMB's Leveraged Finance team, commented on the partnership: "We are excited to provide Westbrooke with market leading solutions to assist their investment objectives. We believe in the quality of the Westbrooke offering and the brand they are building in the UK market. This facility will enable them to leverage new opportunities and contribute to their continued growth."

[Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current expectations and future projections of the Fund and RMB. Actual results may vary due to market conditions and other factors beyond the control of these organizations. Returns are not guaranteed.]

