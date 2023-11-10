Anzeige
Freitag, 10.11.2023
PR Newswire
10.11.2023 | 12:42
Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

10 November 2023

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Directors of the Company have acquired a total of 593,963 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 57.5p per share.

Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:

Director

Ordinary Shares

%

Richard Bailey

248,835

1.35

Alistair Currie

774,028

4.19

John Lewis

346,689

1.87

Ed Jenkins

136,131

0.74

Richard Sloss

111,775

0.60

Bill Ainscough

2,973,251

16.08

Deb Oxley

12,800

0.07

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

John Lewis, Finance Director

01985 201 980

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Bailey

Alistair Currie

John Lewis

Bill Ainscough

Deb Oxley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

Chief Executive

Finance Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

a)

Name

Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

LEI

213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99

b)

Nature of the transactions

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

09.11.23

47,500 Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share

09.11.23

40,000

Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share

09.11.23

10,000

Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share

09.11.23

483,663 Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share

09.11.23

12,800 Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

e)

Date of the transactions

9 November 2023

f)

Place of the transactions

Aquis Growth Market


