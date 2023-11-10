Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
10 November 2023
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Directors of the Company have acquired a total of 593,963 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 57.5p per share.
Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:
Director
Ordinary Shares
%
Richard Bailey
248,835
1.35
Alistair Currie
774,028
4.19
John Lewis
346,689
1.87
Ed Jenkins
136,131
0.74
Richard Sloss
111,775
0.60
Bill Ainscough
2,973,251
16.08
Deb Oxley
12,800
0.07
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Bailey
Alistair Currie
John Lewis
Bill Ainscough
Deb Oxley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
Chief Executive
Finance Director
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
Capital for Colleagues plc
b)
LEI
213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)
Nature of the transactions
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
09.11.23
47,500 Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share
09.11.23
40,000
Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share
09.11.23
10,000
Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share
09.11.23
483,663 Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share
09.11.23
12,800 Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
e)
Date of the transactions
9 November 2023
f)
Place of the transactions
Aquis Growth Market