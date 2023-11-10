Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.11.2023 | 12:48
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 10 November 2023

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 09 November 2023, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,633p

Including income: 4,690p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
