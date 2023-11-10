Ritani Breaks Boundaries: Unveiling International Shipping to Extend Its Exquisite Jewelry Experience Globally

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Ritani, a leading online jeweler renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, proudly announces the launch of international shipping services, offering customers in more than 220 countries and territories an enhanced shopping experience.

Breaking Down Global Shopping Barriers

Ritani brings its curated collection of fine jewelry, engagement rings, and wedding rings to a worldwide audience, embracing an international shopping trend that empowers us to present product prices in your preferred currency while ensuring the lowest possible order total for your international purchases.

With support for over 70 currencies, international customers can now enjoy the convenience of viewing product prices in their local currency, with a guaranteed order total at checkout, transparent shipping costs, and absolutely no hidden fees.

Logistics Tailored for Global Delight

With an understanding of the importance of a seamless shopping experience, Ritani's international shipping offers cost-effective solutions, calculating shipping costs based on the desired shipping speed, the number and weight of items, and the destination country. Customers can track the progress of their international packages with ease, ensuring transparency throughout the shipping process.

Prepay Duties and Taxes for a Hassle-Free Delivery

Ritani facilitates a hassle-free experience for customers by allowing them to prepay duties and taxes, ensuring that the order total presented at checkout is the exact amount to be billed. This service guarantees no additional costs upon delivery, fostering confidence and trust in the international shopping journey.

Customer-Focused Service and Support

To further enhance the international shopping experience, Ritani provides a dedicated customer support channel for international inquiries. Customers can contact us at care@ritani.com, or they can call us at 1.888.974.8264 for assistance, ensuring a seamless post-purchase experience.

Time-Tested Lead Time for International Orders

While embracing global reach, Ritani maintains its commitment to quality with a 1-2 week lead time for order processing before shipment, ensuring that each jewelry piece receives the meticulous attention it deserves.

Empowering Global Customers

By introducing international shipping, Ritani empowers customers to connect with the brand's legacy of immaculate craftsmanship, enabling them to wear elegant jewelry that transcends geographical boundaries. Ritani's diamonds and jewelry are now accessible to customers worldwide.

