Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Company Wins ESG Report of The Year

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified," "DEC" or the "Group") is pleased to announce it was awarded ESG Report of the Year by the ESG Awards 2023. The organization rewards those companies that show a progressive, sustainable, and thorough understanding of Environmental, Social, and Governance practices.

"This is an exemplary ESG Report, well written and clearly laid out, explaining exactly what progress the business has made to decarbonise its essential operations," said the ESG Award 2023 judges. "The report appeals to both head and heart."

Commenting on the recognition, Teresa Odom, Vice President-Sustainability said:

"From the start, we've made a clear commitment to transparency along our ESG journey, and we continue to abide by and lean into that commitment. Our team of approximately 1,600 employees remain steadfast in their mission to responsibly operate and engage with the communities we're privileged to work in and call home. We will continue using our reports to demonstrate Diversified's long-term sustainability and value-first operations while promoting our environmental stewardship, social engagement, and community commitment."

You can watch the full clip of the award ceremony HERE.

Amid the energy transition, Diversified is the right company at the right time, focused on improving environmental and production performance from existing, long-life assets and permanently retiring wells instead of drilling new ones. As a responsible energy producer focused on being good stewards of the assets we manage, our strategy of acquiring existing low-decline natural gas and oil wells provides the solution for assets that have become non-core for other operators in the United States. This approach, with an emphasis on ESG principles, has been recognized by the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (awarded the Gold Standard), Project Canary (awarded the Gold rating), and MSCI (awarded sustainability rating of AA).

The Company's sustainability report - Decarbonising While Delivering - highlights accomplishments, realistic ESG targets, and specific action underway to reduce Diversified's environmental footprint - from emissions to biodiversity - and produce natural gas consistent with the transition to a lower carbon economy. You can view it HERE.

