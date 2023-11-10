Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki completes a sale of real estate in Thane, India

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 10.11.2023 AT 14:00 EET
Huhtamaki's subsidiary in India has recently consolidated five manufacturing sites into larger local units. Following the reorganization, the company has sold its real estate in Thane, India, from where a manufacturing facility and offices have been transferred.
The real estate was sold to Phoenix Group, a large real estate developer, for EUR 47 million. Huhtamaki will book a gain of approximately EUR 44 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and it will be treated as an item affecting comparability.
