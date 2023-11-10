Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.11.2023 | 13:12
105 Leser
Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

PARTAN LIMITED

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

ASSOCIATED TO PDMR CYNTHIA GORDON NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BODYCOTE PLC

b)

LEI

213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p GB00B3FLWH99

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.8522

1,708

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-11-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


