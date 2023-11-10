Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
PARTAN LIMITED
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
ASSOCIATED TO PDMR CYNTHIA GORDON NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BODYCOTE PLC
b)
LEI
213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p GB00B3FLWH99
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-11-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)