PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / PowerBand Solutions (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand" "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to lease and finance vehicles, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Geoffrey Belsher has taken on new responsibilities with another corporate entity, and as a result Mr. Belsher has resigned from the board of directors of PowerBand.

Darrin Swenson, CEO commented. "I would like to thank Geoffrey for his hard work and significant contribution as a Board member of PowerBand and I wish him well in his new position."

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across the United States of America.

