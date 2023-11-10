Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is responding today to media reports pertaining to the status of trucking shipments in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in relation to a third-party labour dispute.

Operations at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex have continued as normal, and as of November 9, major shipments took place from the mine gate, with further shipments taking place today and onwards. Ivanhoe Mines' management is working proactively with the DRC government and local authorities to mitigate any potential interim effects on outbound shipping, but does not anticipate any material impact on Kamoa-Kakula's operations.

