Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock"), of Toronto, Ontario, whereby LodeRock has agreed to provide the Company with various investor relations services for a term of 6 months for aggregate remuneration of $10,000 per month, plus applicable taxes and 50,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at $0.385 per common share for a period of 24 months. The Options shall vest in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") policies for investor relations service providers.

LodeRock and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither LodeRock nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Agreement, the transactions contemplated therein and the remuneration payable to LodeRock are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development Company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high potential exploration target areas occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO

Telephone: +1 778-379-1433

Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Raffi Elmajian, Corporate Communications Manager

Telephone: +1 778-379-1433

Email: relmajian@bluestargold.ca

