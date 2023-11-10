Consolidated Uranium Inc.: Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Consolidated Uranium Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution with IsoEnergy

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), an independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm, recommends Consolidated Uranium shareholders ("Shareholders") vote "FOR" the resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the previously announced merger (the "Merger" or the "Arrangement") involving CUR and IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy") at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time).



Philip Williams, Chairman and CEO of CUR, stated, "The ISS recommendation aligns with our belief that the Merger with IsoEnergy serves the optimal interests of our shareholders. We look forward to completing the Merger and urge all CUR shareholders to follow the recommendations of ISS, and CUR's Board of Directors to vote 'FOR' the Arrangement Resolution."

ISS is widely recognized as the one of the leading independent voting and corporate governance advisory firms. Their analysis and recommendations are relied on by many major institutional investment firms, mutual funds, and fiduciaries throughout North America.

In its report, ISS stated, among other things, that, "The proposed amalgamation makes strategic sense as the combination is expected to deliver significant operational and financial synergies which should help conserve cash over the long term, and greater access to capital and trading liquidity."

Shareholders are reminded that the deadline to vote is fast approaching. Shareholders must submit their proxies before 10:00 am (Toronto Time) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Consolidated Uranium recommends that Shareholders FOR the Arrangement Resolution

The Meeting will be held at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 3200, Bay Adelaide Centre - North Tower, 40 Temperance St., Toronto, Ontario and online at meetnow.global/MJFSQPW on November 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023, are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

Please visit the Special Meeting page on our website for complete details and links to all relevant documents ahead of the Meeting at https://consolidateduranium.com/investors/special-meeting/.

If you have questions about the meeting matters or require voting assistance please contact Consolidated Uranium's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group at:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (1-416-304-0211 outside North America)

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Consolidated Uranium Inc.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development.

The Company is currently advancing its portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado, with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

