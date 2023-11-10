Whirlpool Corporation Supports 13th Habitat for Humanity Build With Indiana University's Kelley School of Business

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation / Whirlpool employees and students from IU and the Kelley School worked together building a home for Cherri Morris and her four grandchildren on Friday and the home was dedicated on Saturday at IU's homecoming game. This is the 13th build in conjunction with Whirlpool Corporation, IU's Kelley School of Business and Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County and a BuildBetter with Whirlpool climate-resilient and energy-efficient home.

IU students and Whirlpool volunteers were onsite to help with the build including Whirlpool Corp. employees, executives and retired CEO Jeff Fettig, who earned a bachelor's degree and MBA from IU before joining the company in 1981. Morris and her grandchildren symbolically received keys to her home on the field at Memorial Stadium before IU's homecoming football game against Rutgers University Saturday.

"It's an honor and a privilege to return to Bloomington for the 13th year to work with Habitat for Humanity and the IU Kelley School of Business to serve this community," said Pam Klyn, executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability for Whirlpool Corporation. "Our long-standing relationship with Habitat for Humanity enables us to help provide affordable places to live for families like Cherri's, and to support resilient and sustainable communities."

Through the BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative, Cherri's new home is one of 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes being built across the U.S. in three years. Whirlpool Corp. and Habitat for Humanity have partnered for 24 years to build a better world where families have access to safe, decent and affordable housing. As of September 2023, Whirlpool Corp. has donated more than $125 million in appliances to Habitat since 1999, including ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves for Habitat homes in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Latin America. This donation has helped serve over 1 million people around the world.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802100/whirlpool-corporation-supports-13th-habitat-for-humanity-build-with-indiana-universitys-kelley-school-of-business