Freitag, 10.11.2023
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates for Year End 2023 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) will release financial results for the year ended August 31, 2023 on Tuesday, November 15, 2023, and hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 16, 2023, to discuss the results. Details for the call are presented below.

Year-End 2023 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on November 16, 2023
Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 615127)
International call-in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 615127)
Replay numbers: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 49465)
Replay available until: November 30, 2023 at 8:30AM ET
Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/49465

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc S. Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801875/pure-cycle-corporation-announces-dates-for-year-end-2023-earnings-call

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
