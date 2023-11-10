Epomaker Inc: A Big Shopping Fiesta Hit in November by Epomaker for Their Beloved Supporters

The annual shopping spree month is just around the corner. During this grand time of the year, Epomaker is thrilled to deliver another carnival package to all keyboard enthusiasts.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Being devoted to offering unique, innovative, and diverse, professional mechanical peripherals for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts and gamers worldwide, Epomaker is seizing this opportunity to elevate the shopping experience to unprecedented heights. In a gesture of sincere appreciation to their community, Epomaker has divided the sale event into two stages: pre-launch and official sale campaign.

Mark your calendar for November. Epomaker's pre-launch warm-up activity has kicked off from November 3 to November 9, followed by the official sale event from the 10th of November to the 19th of November. Embracing the slogan "Shop more, Save more," Epomaker released two sets of special Gift Cards and an exclusive website giveaway for valued customers and beloved fans during the pre-launch phase. Additionally, in light of hearing more feedback from the community, Epomaker threw a trivia sound contest on Discord aimed at getting people to learn more about their products.

Starting from November 10 to November 19, the official sale event commences with a captivating "Treasure Hunt" game on the website. Hidden treasures are scattered all over, waiting to be discovered and unveiled with discount codes and mystery surprises as you navigate through the website. In addition to the game-to-win discounts, Epomaker offers up to 20% off store-wide to save customers from fussy calculating. All items have been automatically discounted and will be even greater when stacked with the gift cards.

Dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for fans and keyboard enthusiasts, Epomaker prepared everyday surprises during this November Big Sale. From November 10 to November 19, various mysterious boxes, bundle packages, lucky number digit gifts, and vouchers await, offering up to a 50% discount. These double delights promise a fun and mysterious shopping experience on the site.

This November Big Sale aims to provide an exceptional and immersive experience for customers and fans alike. It's Epomaker's way of expressing gratitude and extending a warm welcome to new enthusiasts joining the Epomaker family. Stay tuned to the official website and follow Epomaker's social media accounts to stay updated on all the upcoming events and activities.

