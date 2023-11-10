Stagg Wabnik Law Group LLP: Stagg Wabnik Law Group Celebrates the Inclusion of Four Esteemed Attorneys in the 2023 Super Lawyers List by Thomson Reuters

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Stagg Wabnik Law Group, a preeminent law firm proficient in representing a diverse clientele, including multi-national corporations, Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, municipalities, and individuals, proudly announces the recognition of Partners Thomas E. Stagg, Debra L. Wabnik, and Brian Lacoff, along with Senior Counsel Michelle Tarson, in the 2023 Super Lawyers list by Thomson Reuters.

Stagg Wabnik Law Group Logo

This prestigious accolade is a testament to their dedication and extraordinary legal prowess across a multitude of practice areas, such as commercial and general liability litigation, labor and employment litigation and arbitrations, securities law, banking and creditors' rights, municipal law, construction and real estate, zoning and land use, trust litigation, environmental law, and multi-district litigation.

For Managing Partner Thomas E. Stagg, this marks the 12th consecutive year of his inclusion, showcasing a legacy of sustained excellence and professional recognition. Partner Debra L. Wabnik celebrates her 11th consecutive year on the list, affirming her consistently high performance and significant contributions to the legal field. Partner Brian Lacoff is honored for the second year, following six remarkable years on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. Senior Counsel Michelle Tarson also celebrates her second year of selection, reflecting her exceptional legal skills and dedication.

Detailed profiles celebrating these attorneys' professional journeys and accomplishments are available on the Stagg Wabnik Law Group website: https://www.staggwabnik.com and on the firm's Super Lawyer's page: https://bit.ly/3tI2KK7.

About Stagg Wabnik Law Group: Stagg Wabnik Law Group stands at the forefront of legal innovation and excellence, providing a comprehensive suite of legal services across many practice areas. Located strategically at 401 Franklin Ave, Suite 300, Garden City, NY 11530, the firm is committed to delivering bespoke legal solutions crafted to meet the distinct needs of its clientele. For further inquiries or additional information, Stagg Wabnik Law Group can be contacted at (516) 812-4550.

