STEPR, Inc. Welcomes Dan Toigo as Chief Executive Officer

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / STEPR, Inc., a pioneer in the stair-climbing fitness industry, is thrilled to announce that Dan Toigo has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Toigo, a 34-year veteran in the fitness industry, is set to steer STEPR to continued success with his innovative leadership and deep industry expertise.

With an illustrious career featuring pivotal roles at iFIT and Precor, Dan has been instrumental in launching and leading initiatives that have shaped the fitness landscape. His tenure at STEPR has already marked a significant upturn for the company, positioning it as a leader and disruptor in stair-climbing technology.

Mr. Toigo's strategic vision and unparalleled ability to inspire his team and foster a culture of collaboration have been a cornerstone of the company's recent successes and goals to revolutionize the fitness experience.

Toigo adds, "I am honored to lead STEPR and build on our mission to deliver revolutionary stair-climbing solutions. Our success is a testament to the collective effort of our talented team, and together, we will continue to scale new heights."

Under Toigo's guidance, STEPR, Inc. looks forward to maintaining its edge as an industry trailblazer, enriching customer experiences, and promoting an exceptional quality of life for all.

About STEPR, Inc.:

STEPR, Inc. is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge stair-climbing technology. The company is committed to enhancing its consumers' quality of life one step at a time through innovation and excellence. STEPR prides itself on its strong community focus and its dedication to providing the highest-quality, personalized fitness solutions that inspire, educate, and motivate its members to lead healthy, active lives.

For more information, please visit www.getstepr.com.

