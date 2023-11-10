Red Bay Coffee Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Red Bay Coffee announced today that the Red Bay Coffee Holiday Gift Set is included in 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.









This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned, and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items, please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a45416733/oprahs-favorite-things-2023/. Red Bay Coffee Holiday Gift Set will be available for purchase at www.redbaycoffee.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "This ethically sourced coffee - eight-ounce bags each of Motherland, East Fourteenth, and Carver's Dream flavors - is roasted in small batches in Oakland, California, for a smooth taste."

Get ready to unwrap the joy of the holidays with Red Bay Coffee's spectacular Holiday Gift Set. Inside, you'll find a trio of our most beloved 8 oz coffee bags: the rich and robust East Fourteenth dark roast, the perfectly balanced Motherland medium roast, and the ultimate espresso experience, Carver's Dream. It's our way of saying THANK YOU for your support this year. Elevate your holiday season with the exquisite taste of Red Bay Coffee.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/email/oprahdaily-newsletter-oft) which runs from November 10 through November 21.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Red Bay Coffee Holiday Gift Set on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.

Red Bay Coffee is at the forefront of what we believe is the fourth wave of coffee - a firm commitment to ensure coffee production is not only high quality and sustainable, but a vehicle for diversity, inclusion, social and economic restoration, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability.

