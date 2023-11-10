Workiva: Navigating Audits & Controls in ESG Reporting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Workiva



Dina Trainor, managing director in Deloitte & Touche LLP's Controllership Practice, joins ESG Talk host Ernest Anunciacion to discuss how companies can build governance, risk, and compliance for ESG reporting. The duo dive into the importance of governance, essential controls, and the roles of internal and external auditors in building a robust reporting program.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802133/navigating-audits-controls-in-esg-reporting