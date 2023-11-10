Anzeige
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2023 | 15:38
Yum! Brands: New Report From the NextGen Consortium Shares Path Forward for Paper Cup Recycling in the U.S.

Insights include solutions for paper mills, materials recovery facilities, brands and communities to increase recovery of paper cups and reduce waste to landfill

Originally published by Closed Loop Partners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / The NextGen Consortium, a leading industry collaboration managed by Closed Loop Partners, with partner brands including Starbucks, McDonald's, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, JDE Peet's, The Wendy's Company and Yum! Brands, released a report with new findings to accelerate paper cup recycling in the U.S. The report, Closing the Loop on Cups: Collective Action to Advance the Recovery of Paper Cups in the U.S., assesses the role of each stakeholder across the paper cup recovery value chain--including paper mills, materials recovery facilities (MRFs), brands, consumers and local communities--and provides recommended actions to increase paper cup recovery opportunities and advance a more circular system.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802147/new-report-from-the-nextgen-consortium-shares-path-forward-for-paper-cup-recycling-in-the-us

