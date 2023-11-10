Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2023 | 15:50
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HARMAN Audio Talks Podcast: Music for Pets

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / HARMAN

Can music make your cats and dogs happier, calmer and more relaxed?

In this episode of the AudioTalks podcast, Oisin Lunny speaks to Amman Ahmed, President of Music For Pets, nicknamed "Petflix," the company that makes calming music to ease the sensitive souls of our furry friends, prone to separation anxiety and fear of unknown noises.

Listen Here

Looking for more? Subscribe to the Audio Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, Podimo and Deezer.

About this podcast

Audio Talks. A podcast on all things audio presented to you by HARMAN and our family of audio brands including JBL, Harman Kardon and AKG. Host Oisin Lunny, music journalist and audio enthusiast, will interview expert guests, legends of the music industry and audio scientists to discuss the power of music and audio in all its facets. New episode bi-weekly every Thursday.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HARMAN
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802159/harman-audio-talks-podcast-music-for-pets

