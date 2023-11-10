GoDaddy: My First Veterans Day Out of Uniform: Meet Brian Boosz

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / GoDaddy



Tell us a little bit about yourself and what led you to a career at GoDaddy?

I am a Security Engineer by trade. I was born and raised in California and have worked in tech on and off throughout my entire adult life. I was a Test Engineer for the PalmPilot software back in the early 2000's before joining the Air Force. I found my way to GoDaddy, as I was looking for a workplace to call home after working in contracting for the last year and a half.

How long did you serve in the military and what was your experience there?

I spent twenty-one years in the Air Force. First, I worked in Intelligence as a Flying Linguist. From there, I moved to Communications. Then, I spent the last thirteen years of my service in Cyber Security. I loved my time in the military and value all of the training I was afforded that led me to where I am today.

How did your military service shape you into the person you are today?

I worked in Cyber Operations, doing assessments, managing teams, projects, budgets, and scoping out deliverables. I didn't know it at the time, but those are not often skills that engineers at the lower levels get to develop. So I am thankful for not only my technical training, but all the other skills that help me be successful now.

What are some things that help you feel included at GoDaddy, as a Veteran?

Within my first week at GoDaddy, someone in our Employee Resource Group, GDVET, reached out to me. I am not normally the kind of person who spends a lot of time talking about my service, but that was a really great feeling of someone reaching out to help me find people with similar experiences.

GoDaddy employees who are Veterans or are spouses of Veterans receive Veterans Day off. Do you have any special plans for the day?

I plan on spending the day with my wife! It is my first Veterans Day out of uniform and it will be nice to spend it with my partner who has helped me through so much over the years.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I'm an avid golfer - I have played since I was six-years old. Additionally, I love to work out, grow superhot chilis, cook, play music, and read.

