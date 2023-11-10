Anzeige
Freitag, 10.11.2023
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
WKN: 887758 | ISIN: US2555191004
The Dixie Group 2023 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Due to the observance of the Veterans' Day holiday, The Dixie Group is postponing its earnings call originally scheduled for today at 11:00 am EST until Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:00 am EST.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Friday, November 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13742668

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be
accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website,
https://investor.dixiegroup.com

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of
the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days. A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's
website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live
broadcast, dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13742668

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802170/the-dixie-group-2023-q3-earnings-release-and-conference-call

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
