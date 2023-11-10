Lady Primrose Brands Featured in the Book Titled 'King Charles III: The Leadership and Vision of a Modern Monarch' To Be Launched on the Monarch's 75th Birthday

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Lady Primrose, a boutique luxury fragrance company, today announced a partnership with publisher St. James's House spotlighting top-selling fragrances Royal Extract and Gentlemen 1677 as brands featured in the King Charles III coronation and 75th birthday commemorative album.

Royal Extract

Royal Extract eau de parfum

Launching on His Majesty's 75th birthday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Claridge's in central London, the Lady Primrose partnership is a testament to celebrating British heritage as the company launched decades ago collaborating with prestigious hotels and retailers in the UK throughout the years. Fragrance collections within the Lady Primrose portfolio reflect a regal and refined style offering ultra-fine and luxurious fragrant blends that resonate with premium retail customers and top-tier hotel guests around the world.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to align with St. James's House to be a company featured in King Charles III: by royal author Robert Jobson," said Owner CEO Michelle Balaz. "This is a first-time collaboration of this kind for Lady Primrose and the synergy just simply lined up with the history of our brand, some of the stories behind our fragrances and being welcomed overall by partnerships in the UK to reach customers."

Produced in the year of His Majesty's coronation, this beautifully presented, fully illustrated hardback book has been written by The New York Times bestselling author Robert Jobson. Charting Charles's life from his celebrated birth and early years, through his role and responsibilities as the Prince of Wales, to his accession and coronation as king, the book reflects on the ideas and issues that he has championed and considers how The King intends to shape a relevant and future-facing monarchy for the world of today and tomorrow. The publication also features the photography of legendary royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE who has been capturing images of the Royal Family for more than 45 years.

About Lady Primrose

Fragrance Forward | Regal Style. Lady Primrose is a boutique luxury fragrance company offered in fine retailers and luxury hotel resort properties around the world. It is recognized for fragrance collections that include Tryst, Royal Extract, and Gentlemen 1677, and for offering perfumes, cologne, body creams, cream soaps, dusting silk body powders, candles, and more. Introduced in 1990, the Lady Primrose fragrance legacy spans decades incorporating fragrance recipes that date back centuries. Based in Dallas, TX. Made in USA. Woman-owned.

Lady Primrose and Gentlemen 1677. Follow us on Instagram @LadyPrimrose and @Gentlemen1677. King Charles III: The Leadership and Vision of a Modern Monarch is available to order at www.stjamess.org from 15 November 2023.

Contact Information

Mary Sims

Corporate

prnewsedit@ladyprimrose.com

214-747-7673

Related Files

LOGO LP Logo1.tagline.jpg

Related Images

Royal Extract

Royal Extract eau de parfum Gentlemen 1677

Gentlemen 1677 cologne

SOURCE: Lady Primrose Fragrances

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802215/lady-primrose-brands-featured-in-the-book-titled-king-charles-iii-the-leadership-and-vision-of-a-modern-monarch-to-be-launched-on-the-monarchs-75th-birthday