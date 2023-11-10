CDPHP Medicare Plans Named to 2024 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / CDPHP is thrilled to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are among the highest rated in New York state and the country on the 2024 Medicare Advantage honor roll.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars. CDPHP HMO and PPO Medicare Advantage plans recently received 4.5 out of 5 Stars, respectively.

"CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans offer seniors comprehensive benefits at an affordable price. That's combined with award-winning customer service from live, local representatives that put our members first," said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. "I encourage seniors shopping for health care this fall to choose CDPHP for peace of mind and great coverage," added Bennett.

New for 2024

Effective January 1, CDPHP will offer the following:

$0 Tier 1 and Tier 2 medications at preferred retail locations on all plans with prescription drug coverage.

Dental benefits on a prepaid Benefits Mastercard to use at any dentist, up to $1,500. No dental networks to navigate or forms to fill out.

An expanded over-the-counter benefit, with more dollars to spend, available at thousands of retail locations on an easy-to-use prepaid Benefits Mastercard.

CDPHP is an HMO, PPO, and HMO SNP plan that contracts with the federal government. Enrollment in CDPHP Medicare plans depends on contract renewal.

The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2023.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

