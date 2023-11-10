The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $367,000, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a net income of approximately $619,000, or $0.82 per basic share and $0.81 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company's net interest margins decreased approximately $246,000 or (11.60%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2022. For the three-months ended September 30, 2023, total interest income increased by approximately $35,000 or 1.60% as compared to the same period in 2022. Total interest expense increased approximately $281,000 or 260.96% for the three-months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. There were no provisions for loan and lease losses during the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total non-interest income increased approximately by $29,000 or 24.58%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately by $124,000 or 8.93% as compared to the same three-month period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in miscellaneous income of approximately $30,000 or 36.92% offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $1,000 or (2.07%). The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $113,000 or 14.27%; other operating expenses of approximately $31,000 or 16.66%; occupancy expenses of approximately $17,000 or 24.45% and data processing expenses of approximately $18,000 or 11.32%, offset in part by a decrease in professional service expenses of approximately $55,000 or (30.34%).

The Company's total assets at September 30, 2023 were 105.4 million, as compared to $108.6 million at June 30, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $12.0 million at September 30, 2023, or 11.36% of total assets, as compared to approximately $12.1 million at June 30, 2023, or approximately 11.16% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama and a loan production office located in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "SRNN".

Certain statements in this release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan," "project," "continue," or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 7,527 $ 8,745 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 39,075 40,425 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 120 98 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,045 and $1,049 54,214 55,356 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,122 858 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 758 782 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,536 2,367 TOTAL ASSETS $ 105,352 $ 108,631 LIABILITIES DEPOSITS $ 87,727 $ 90,952 FHLB ADVANCES 0 0 OTHER LIABILITIES 5,657 5,557 TOTAL LIABILITIES 93,384 96,509 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,939 13,938 Shares held in trust, 44,829 at cost (752 ) (752 ) Retained earnings 12,649 12,280 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,058 ) (4,534 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 11,968 12,122 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 105,352 $ 108,631