Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2023 | 18:00
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $367,000, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a net income of approximately $619,000, or $0.82 per basic share and $0.81 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company's net interest margins decreased approximately $246,000 or (11.60%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2022. For the three-months ended September 30, 2023, total interest income increased by approximately $35,000 or 1.60% as compared to the same period in 2022. Total interest expense increased approximately $281,000 or 260.96% for the three-months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. There were no provisions for loan and lease losses during the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total non-interest income increased approximately by $29,000 or 24.58%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately by $124,000 or 8.93% as compared to the same three-month period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in miscellaneous income of approximately $30,000 or 36.92% offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $1,000 or (2.07%). The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $113,000 or 14.27%; other operating expenses of approximately $31,000 or 16.66%; occupancy expenses of approximately $17,000 or 24.45% and data processing expenses of approximately $18,000 or 11.32%, offset in part by a decrease in professional service expenses of approximately $55,000 or (30.34%).

The Company's total assets at September 30, 2023 were 105.4 million, as compared to $108.6 million at June 30, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $12.0 million at September 30, 2023, or 11.36% of total assets, as compared to approximately $12.1 million at June 30, 2023, or approximately 11.16% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama and a loan production office located in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "SRNN".

Certain statements in this release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan," "project," "continue," or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
September 30, June 30,
2023 2023
Unaudited Audited
ASSETS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$7,527 $8,745
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 39,075 40,425
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 120 98
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses
of $1,045 and $1,049 54,214 55,356
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,122 858
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 758 782
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,536 2,367
TOTAL ASSETS$105,352 $108,631
LIABILITIES
DEPOSITS$87,727 $90,952
FHLB ADVANCES 0 0
OTHER LIABILITIES 5,657 5,557
TOTAL LIABILITIES 93,384 96,509
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding - -
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15
Additional paid-in capital 13,939 13,938
Shares held in trust, 44,829 at cost (752) (752)
Retained earnings 12,649 12,280
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825) (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,058) (4,534)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 11,968 12,122
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$105,352 $108,631

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023 2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans$1,966 $2,007
Interest and dividends on securities 185 193
Other interest income 108 25
Total interest income 2,260 2,225
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits 389 107
Interest on borrowings 0 1
Total interest expense 389 108
Net interest income before provision 1,871 2,117
for loan losses
Provision for loan losses - -
Net interest income after provision 1,871 2,117
for loan losses
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Fees and other non-interest income 36 37
Net gain on sale of securities - -
Miscellaneous income 109 79
Total non-interest income 145 116
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits 906 793
Office building and equipment expenses 86 69
Professional Services Expense 127 182
Data Processing Expense 184 166
Other operating expense 217 186
Total non-interest expense 1,521 1,396
Income before income tax expense 496 837
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 129 218
Net Income$367 $619
INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic$0.48 $0.82
Diluted 0.48 0.81
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$- $-
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic 761,257 756,374
Diluted 768,861 763,542


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.