Sequana Medical NV: Sequana Medical announces results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

10 November 2023, 06:00 pm CET

Ids van der Weij appointed as non-executive director



Ghent, Belgium - 10 November 2023- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "SequanaMedical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces that all proposed resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders were approved at the meeting held today at 09:00 am CET.

The items on the agenda of the meeting included the appointment of Ids van der Weij as non-executive director of the Company, the renewal of the authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorized capital and the application of Article 7:228 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code. The minutes of the shareholders' meeting can be accessed on the Company's website.

Ids van der Weij is Managing Partner of Partners in Equity V ("PiE V"), a private investment firm focusing on, among others, life sciences. Ids has spent more than 25 years of his career working in Private Equity and Venture Capital. Before PiE V, he was, among others, CEO of Friesland Bank Investments, Managing Partner of Ondernemend Oranje Kapitaal, board member of the Nederlandse Vereniging van Participatiemaatschappijen and member of the supervisory board of, among others, Arboned and Opthec. Besides PiE V, he is currently a (non-executive) director at Diceros Therapeutics and member of the supervisory board of Micreos B.V. He started his career at ABN AMRO NV, after completing his Business Administration studies at the University of Groningen.

Pierre Chauvineau, Chairman of Sequana Medical's Board of Directors, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Ids to our Board of Directors. With more than 25 years of corporate investment experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our business and build towards the commercial launch of our alfapump in North America and successful trial results with our DSR therapy in heart failure."

Commenting on his appointment, Ids van der Weij added: "Sequana Medical's alfapump and DSR programs have the potential to deliver tremendous benefit to patients and healthcare systems as well as create significant value for shareholders and I'm very excited about the progress made to date. I look forward to working with management and the Board of Directors and contributing to the Company's growth in the next phase of its development."

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. This causes major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficulty breathing and restricted mobility. Although diuretics are standard of care, they become ineffective, intolerable or exacerbate the problem in many patients. There are limited effective treatment options for these patients, resulting in poor clinical outcomes, high costs and a major impact on their quality of life. Sequana Medical is seeking to provide innovative treatment options for this large and growing "diuretic-resistant" patient population. alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical's proprietary platforms that work with the body to treat diuretic-resistant fluid overload, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems.

The Company has reported positive primary and secondary endpoint data from the North American pivotal POSEIDON trial of the alfapump in recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and is on track to file a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application with the FDA by year end.

The Company has reported first results from MOJAVE, the US randomized controlled multi-center Phase 1/2a clinical trial of DSR 2.0 seeking to confirm the strong efficacy seen in the RED DESERT and SAHARA studies. The first two patients have been successfully treated with DSR 2.0, and top-line data from all of the first three patients is expected by year end. Sequana Medical recently reported that a detailed biomarker analysis of RED DESERT and SAHARA patients indicates DSR's mechanism of action as breaking the vicious cycle of cardiorenal syndrome.

Sequana Medical is listed on Euronext Brussels.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is currently not approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Trial) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to liver cirrhosis. DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. There is no link between DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® and DSR® are registered trademarks.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

