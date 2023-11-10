Anzeige
Black Friday Sonos Deals: Best Early Sonos Arc, Beam, Ray, Roam, Move, Era & More Deals Highlighted by The Consumer Post

Black Friday researchers have shared all the top early Sonos soundbar, speaker, subwoofer & home theater deals for Black Friday, including the best offers on Sonos Arc, Roam, Era & Sub

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Here's our list of the top early Sonos audio deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the latest offers on Sonos Beam, Arc & Ray soundbars, Move & Roam portable Bluetooth speakers, One, Era & Five smart speakers and Sub subwoofer. Browse the best deals in the list below.

Best Sonos Speaker Deals:

  • Save up to 39% on a wide range of Sonos wireless speakers (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $70 on wireless speakers & speaker sets from Sonos (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to $35 on Sonos Roam speakers & sets (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to $70 on Sonos Move smart speakers, sets, chargers & accessories (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to $125 on Sonos Era sets & accessories (Sonos.com)
  • Save on Sonos One smart speakers & accessories (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to $50 on Sonos Five speakers, sets & accessories (Sonos.com)

Best Sonos Soundbar Deals:

  • Save up to $200 on a wide range of Sonos soundbars, bundles & accessories (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $125 on Sonos soundbars (Arc, Beam & Ray) & bundles (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to $125 on Sonos Arc soundbars, sets & accessories (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to $90 on Sonos Beam, bundles & accessories (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to $60 on Sonos Ray soundbars, Immersive sets, mount sets & more (Sonos.com)

Best Sonos Home Theater Deals:

  • Save up to $270 on best-selling Sonos home theater & speaker sets (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $125 on home theater systems & speaker sets from Sonos (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to $125 on Sonos Sub (Gen 3 & Mini) wireless subwoofers & bundles (Sonos.com)

For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart's full range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sonos, a prominent player in the audio industry, offers a harmonious fusion of advanced technology and outstanding sound quality. Crafted to enhance audio experiences, Sonos speakers are celebrated for their flawless performance and adaptability. These inventive devices seamlessly integrate into homes, providing unmatched clarity and depth across diverse music genres.

With a sleek design and user-friendly interface, Sonos offers a sophisticated solution for those seeking premium sound systems that harmonize with modern aesthetics.

Black Friday 2023, on November 24, unveils a sonic feast for audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike. Audio technology takes center stage as manufacturers and retailers offer remarkable discounts on headphones, speakers, soundbars, and home entertainment systems. This year's Black Friday promises a gamut of options, from noise-canceling headphones for immersive experiences to high-fidelity speakers for unparalleled sound quality.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares retail news for online consumers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

