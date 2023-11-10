Anzeige
Freitag, 10.11.2023
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2023 | 19:02
Paper Excellence Canada: Paper Excellence Attends 39th Annual Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Forum

Paper Excellence demonstrates its support for Indigenous businesses and communities participating in the yearly Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Forum.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Paper Excellence, a major player in the paper and pulp industry, is proud to have participated in the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) 39th West Coast Business Forum, which took place on October 20th. The company's involvement was especially significant following its sponsorship of the Indigenous Women in Leadership Conference, an event celebrated for its empowerment and inclusive approach.

The CCAB is committed to fostering sustainable relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses and communities. Through a variety of programs, training, and events, the CCAB empowers Indigenous businesses and supports the journey toward economic reconciliation.

"It has been an incredible experience attending the 39th West Coast Business Forum and sponsoring the Indigenous Women in Leadership conference. The conversations we've had and the stories we've heard have been nothing short of inspiring," said Dale Richardson at Paper Excellence. "We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute and learn, as we continue to strengthen our commitment to building meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities."

The CCAB plays a vital role in bridging the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses and communities, offering extensive programs, training, network-building opportunities, major business awards, and national events. Paper Excellence Canada is a proud member of the CCAB and actively participates in the CCAB's Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to fostering authentic and respectful relationships with Indigenous communities.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Paper Excellence is a diversified manufacturer of pulp, specialty, printing, writing, and packaging papers. The company operates across seven mills with a large-scale port terminal in Canada, catering to international markets with high-quality products. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, Paper Excellence stands as a leader in modern pulp and paper manufacturing.

For more news and information about Paper Excellence, please visit their website at https://paperexcellence.com/.

To learn more about CCAB, you can visit their website at https://www.ccab.com/.

Contact Information:

Brenda Martin
Public Affairs Manager
media@paperexcellence.com
236-982-0484

SOURCE: Paper Excellence

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802210/paper-excellence-attends-39th-annual-canadian-council-for-aboriginal-business-forum

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
