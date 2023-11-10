Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday Deals 2023: Top Early Apple Watch 8 45mm, 41mm & More Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

The top early Apple Watch Series 8 deals for Black Friday 2023, including all the top Apple Watch 8 GPS, Cellular & more savings

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Black Friday deals researchers have listed the latest early Apple Watch Series 8 deals for Black Friday, including all the top savings on Series 8 45mm, 41mm, Cellular, GPS + Cellular and more smartwatches. Links to the latest offers are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:

Save up to $110 on Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm & 41mm) (Walmart.com)

Save up to $300 on the Apple Watch Series 8 (ATT.com)

Save up to $180 on Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatches (Verizon.com)

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Save up to 68% on a wide range of Apple Watches (Walmart.com)

Save up to $300 on the latest Apple Watch smartwatches (ATT.com)

Save up to $180 on Apple Watches (Verizon.com)

Looking for more savings? Check out Walmart.com to shop thousands more live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a popular smartwatch from Apple, offering features such as a temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and international roaming. It is available in two case sizes: 41mm and 45mm, and two models: GPS and Cellular.

The GPS model is a good option for those who want to use the Apple Watch for basic tasks like tracking activity, checking notifications, and making and receiving calls and text messages. The Cellular model is a better choice for those who want to stay connected even when away from their phone.

The day following Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday, ranks among the year's most prominent shopping events. Retailers provide substantial discounts on an extensive array of products, spanning electronics, apparel, and home goods.

Black Friday 2023 falls on November 24th, offering shoppers the opportunity to uncover deals commencing as early as Thanksgiving Day and continuing throughout the weekend.

For those looking to take advantage of online deals, it's recommended to create accounts on retailer websites and provide billing and shipping information well in advance, to make checkouts faster and easier.

Contact Information

Andy Mathews

Director, Nicely Network

andy@nicelynetwork.com

SOURCE: Consumer Walk

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801735/apple-watch-series-8-black-friday-deals-2023-top-early-apple-watch-8-45mm-41mm-more-deals-rounded-up-by-consumer-walk