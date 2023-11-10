Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2023 | 21:02
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Friday Sony Headphones & Earbuds Deals 2023: Top Early WH-1000XM5 & XM4, WF-1000XM4 & XM3 Sales Listed by Spending Lab

Early Black Friday Sony headphones & earbuds deals for 2023. Browse the best wireless & noise canceling headphones & earbuds offers listed below

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Compare the best early Sony headphones & earbuds deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top WF-1000XM3 & XM4 noise canceling wireless earbuds and WH-1000XM5 & XM4 wireless noise canceling over-ear headphones offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Sony Headphones Deals:

  • Save up to 30% on top-rated Sony over-ear noise-canceling headphones (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to 50% on a wide range of Sony headphones (Sony.com)
  • Save up to 55% on Sony Bluetooth wireless earbuds (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $80 on Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise canceling headphones (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $80 on Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear headphones (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to 45% on Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling wireless earbuds (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to 55% on Sony WF-1000XM4 noise canceling wireless earbuds (Walmart.com)

For more sales, click here to shop the latest Black Friday deals at Walmart. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab researches and reports on online sales events. As an affiliate, Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact Information

Andy Mathews
Director, Nicely Network
andy@nicelynetwork.com

SOURCE: Spending Lab

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802011/black-friday-sony-headphones-earbuds-deals-2023-top-early-wh-1000xm5-xm4-wf-1000xm4-xm3-sales-listed-by-spending-lab

