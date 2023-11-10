Anzeige
10.11.2023
SVS Sound Subwoofer Black Friday: Round-up of Early Offers Reported by Consumer Walk

Black Friday deals experts at Consumer Walk monitor any early SVS subwoofer deals and offers for Black Friday 2023, sharing any offers on subwoofers & speakers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Here's a guide to any early SVS subwoofer Black Friday 2023 offers and deals, including a review of any available deals on SVS Prime Series speakers, 1000 Pro subwoofers and more. Links to any identified offers are highlighted below.

Best SVS Deals:

  • Save up to $500 on SVS subwoofers (SVSound.com)
  • Save up to $100 on a wide selection of SVS speakers (Prime, Ultra & more) (SVSound.com)
  • Save up to $100 on the SVS Prime series speakers (SVSound.com)
  • Save up to $100 on the SVS 1000 Pro Series subwoofers (SVSound.com)
  • Save up to $100 on the SVS 2000 Pro Series subwoofers (SVSound.com)

Best Subwoofer Deals:

  • Save up to $500 on SVS 1000 Pro, 2000 Pro, 3000 & more subwoofers (SVSound.com)
  • Save up to 50% on car subwoofers from Kicker, Rockville, MTX Audio & more (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $125 on the Sonos Sub, Sub Mini & more (Sonos.com)
  • Save up to 50% on a wide range of powered subwoofer (Klipsch, Kenwood, Pioneer & more) (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $160 on Kicker subwoofers (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to 20% on Klipsch subwoofers (Walmart.com)

Looking for more savings? Check out Walmart's Black Friday sale to shop thousands more live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate, Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact Information

Andy Mathews
Director, Nicely Network
andy@nicelynetwork.com

SOURCE: Consumer Walk

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802061/svs-sound-subwoofer-black-friday-2023-round-up-of-early-offers-reported-by-consumer-walk

