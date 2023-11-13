

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.4 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - after easing an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in September (originally -0.3 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent - slowing from the upwardly revised 2.2 percent in the previous month (originally 2.0 percent).



Export prices rose 0.1 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices gained 1.3 percent on month and plummeted 12/5 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken