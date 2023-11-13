On Friday, an exceptional 230 Gauteng Department of Health, Wellness staff and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) graduated from a skills development program called Tools for Life delivered at Castle Kyalami by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

The graduates came from Gauteng Health and Wellness, EMS, Chaplaincy and Faith Based Organizations - all trained very hard to learn those very timely practical skills. Those skills included Assists for illnesses and injuries, how to resolve conflicts, poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, tackling learning barriers, improving the quality of education, communication, business ethics, improving self-confidence, how to achieve goals, successful relations, public relations, financial ethics, overcoming drug abuse and many more needed to be successful in improving the current conditions that plague our country.

"Today we recognize your hard work and dedication and also recognize all the lifesaving work you do on a daily basis. We are committed to creating a better society and I want to thank this partnership with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their selflessness and humanitarian intervention to equipping my staff with tools to bring change to society," said the MEC as she was congratulating her staff on completing the program.

"Today we are graduating 230 people that are working in the department but there is still more to come as over 700 have been trained and we are looking forward to their graduating. I have heard from them that this training has brought change in their lives and this needs to be done on a broad scale," continued the MEC.





Wanting to provide succor to those who succor society, the MEC's office decided to collaborate with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers in empowering Gauteng Health staff with practical life skills they can use to improve conditions.

"Graduating this program is no small accomplishment and you now join the 23,000 other South Africans who are using these skills and taking action to better Mzansi. Their application of these skills and successes make the important point that these simple but powerful skills work. This partnership with the Department of Health is an example of the great deeds we can achieve when we work together to tackle the issues that we face as society," said Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who conducted these training sessions.

"Congratulations to the graduates today. We are proud of you on achieving this milestone. It is an indication that you can learn and learn more. I am glad that this Graduation Ceremony is in part fulfilment of one of the 17 priorities I set for the Gauteng Department of Health and Wellness. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow, we work and learn more. I am grateful to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Africa, the officials in the Gauteng Department of Health, the Gauteng FBO and Gauteng EMS for the good partnership and good work done," concluded the MEC.





Hlayisi concluded that by working together, we can achieve more. The Scientology Volunteer Ministers and the Department of Health and Wellness have so far trained over 700 in this free Skills Development Program written by L. Ron Hubbard and aim to do more.

