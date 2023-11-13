

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen slid to more than a 15-year low of 162.08 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 151.70 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 161.82 and 151.50, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 185.55 and 96.50 from last week's closing quotes of 185.16 and 96.41, respectively.



The yen edged down to 168.11 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 167.76.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 89.39 and 109.83 from last week's closing quotes of 89.28 and 109.76, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 163.00 against the euro, 152.00 against the greenback, 187.00 against the pound, 98.00 against the aussie, 169.00 against the franc, 90.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



