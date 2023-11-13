Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over 500 million devices, has launched its latest product, the AI Virtual Seamless Sensor

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Seamless Sensor enables cross-device user experiences across different operating systems and chipset platforms, using a multi-modal approach to create interoperability between PCs, smartphones, peripheral screens and other accessories. The AI Virtual Seamless Sensor anticipates the user's intent and ensures that only the devices of choice are communicating and connecting. This prevents annoying unwanted connections, while increasing security and ensuring privacy.

Elliptic Lab's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has become the industry-standard in delivering software-based AI Virtual Smart Sensors enabling critical user experiences to the PC/laptop, smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries. AI Virtual Smart Sensors are 100% software-based, and Elliptic Labs leverage existing physical sensors such as microphones, speakers and others through its technological leadership in AI/machine learning, ultrasound, and sensor fusion. The AI Virtual Seamless Sensor is the latest product on Elliptic Labs' platform, and it is poised to fundamentally change how users interact with their devices.

"Imagine being able to have one single seamless experience across all of your devices, whether it's automatically and securely connecting your peripherals/accessories to your PC/laptop or having pictures, videos or documents seamlessly move to the device you're using at that moment," said Elliptic Labs' CEO Laila Danielsen. "With our AI Virtual Seamless Sensor we are making this futuristic vision a reality today, and we are very proud and excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers and partners today."

"The AI Virtual Seamless Sensor adds another great product offering to our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, where products like our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor and AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor have already delivered significant value to our smartphone and PC/laptop customers. Our products improve the user experience, enhance security, and ensure user privacy, while reducing power consumption, costs, and the need for unnecessary hardware components. The AI Virtual Seamless Sensor takes our previous work to the next level by introducing groundbreaking capabilities that bring multiple devices together and create a simple and seamless user experience. With the new AI Virtual Seamless Sensor, we can truly say that we are delivering on our mission to make every device greener, smarter, and more human-friendly."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

