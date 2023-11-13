Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange announces that Oberon Investments Group Plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 13 November 2023.
Ticker: OBE
ISIN: GB00BDZRYX75
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
