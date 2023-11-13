Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer to Apex



13-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Aquis Stock Exchange announces that Oberon Investments Group Plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 13 November 2023.

Ticker: OBE

ISIN: GB00BDZRYX75

