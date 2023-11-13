Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit Zurich where it will be delivering a live corporate update on November 13th at 2:00 PM CET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to view the live webcast, accessible via the organizers' website, www.precioussummit.com.

A replay will be available following the presentation via the Precious Metals Summit Conferences website.

For more information: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2023-precious-metals-summit-zurich/

The Company also announces that it has terminated its sponsorship arrangement with the Rocks And Stocks News Youtube channel and news website ("Rocks and Stocks"). Rocks and Stocks is a private entity owned and operated by Allan Laboucan. Rocks and Stocks is based in Mexico where it operates an online portal for news related to mining stocks and the precious metals industry. The Company had paid sponsorship fees to Rocks and Stocks in the amounts of $15,000 in December 2022, $7,500 in May 2023 and $6,000 in August 2023 in connection with sponsorship for the period commencing on December 14th, 2022 and ending on November 6th, 2023. In exchange for such sponsorship fees, Rocks and Stocks provided coverage of video interviews with the Company's management on its various online platforms. No equity compensation was paid to Rocks and Stocks in connection with the sponsorship. Rocks and Stocks and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and the Company is not aware of any interest, directly or indirectly, of Rocks and Stocks or its principal in the Company or its securities. The Company has no present intention to engage Rocks and Stocks for any future services.

About Blackrock Silver

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration company driven to add shareholder value via the drill bit. With 6.12 million tonnes grading 508.5 g/t silver equivalent1 at its Tonopah West project, and a new bonanza-grade gold discovery at its Silver Cloud project, the Company has a proven track record of exploration success. In addition to its gold and silver project portfolio, the Company is credited with a lithium discovery, the Tonopah North project, which is under option to a major lithium exploration group. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Silver Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

1 Technical information relating to the Tonopah West project is based on and derived from the National Instrument 43-101 technical report prepared for Blackrock entitled "Technical Report for Updated Estimate of Mineral Resources, Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA" effective October 6, 2023 and dated November 8, 2023 authored by Jeffrey Bickel, C.P.G. (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report outlines 6.12 million tonnes at a block diluted grade of 242 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag) and 2.9g/t gold (Au) for a total inferred mineral resource of 47,738,000 ounces Ag and 570,000 ounces Au, or 508.5 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) for 100.04 million oz AgEq. AgEq equivalent grade is based on silver and gold prices of US$22/ounce and US$1,850/ounce, respectively, and recoveries for silver and gold of 87% and 95%, respectively.

