FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
10 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
209,051
Weighted average price paid (p)
164.81
Highest price paid (p)
165.00
Lowest price paid (p)
163.30
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,252,649 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,442,366. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 10 November 2023 is 661,442,366. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
164.98
177,705
BATE
163.56
281
CHIX
163.82
31,065
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
9:11:00
818
164.20
CHIX
9:11:00
522
164.20
CHIX
9:11:03
1,340
164.00
CHIX
9:16:04
926
163.80
CHIX
9:16:04
151
163.80
CHIX
9:21:01
156
163.80
CHIX
9:51:15
12
164.50
CHIX
9:51:15
1,328
164.50
CHIX
9:51:22
1,340
164.10
CHIX
10:00:12
562
164.10
CHIX
10:00:12
500
164.10
CHIX
10:00:12
278
164.10
CHIX
10:01:37
1,211
164.00
XLON
10:01:37
129
164.00
XLON
10:07:33
1340
164.00
CHIX
10:08:34
1,340
163.80
XLON
10:38:19
1340
163.80
CHIX
10:58:15
15
163.90
CHIX
10:58:15
1,000
163.90
CHIX
10:58:15
325
163.90
CHIX
11:34:59
947
163.90
CHIX
11:35:44
373
163.70
CHIX
11:35:44
117
163.70
CHIX
11:36:24
155
163.60
BATE
12:03:34
126
163.50
BATE
13:01:47
49
163.30
CHIX
13:01:47
791
163.30
CHIX
13:01:47
500
163.30
CHIX
14:14:28
200
163.30
CHIX
14:14:28
90
163.30
CHIX
14:14:28
1,050
163.30
CHIX
14:26:07
1
163.60
CHIX
14:36:16
1,340
163.70
CHIX
15:00:19
255
163.40
CHIX
15:00:19
1,085
163.40
CHIX
15:01:29
252
163.30
CHIX
15:02:08
1,340
163.80
CHIX
15:04:22
1,340
163.80
CHIX
15:11:30
460
163.80
CHIX
15:11:30
780
163.80
CHIX
15:11:30
100
163.80
CHIX
15:15:18
1,340
163.80
CHIX
15:25:04
1,340
163.80
CHIX
15:30:36
461
163.70
CHIX
15:30:36
808
163.70
CHIX
15:30:36
71
163.70
CHIX
15:37:35
217
163.50
CHIX
15:37:35
1,123
163.50
CHIX
16:11:25
1,340
163.80
CHIX
16:17:17
718
164.00
CHIX
16:17:17
622
164.00
CHIX
16:29:56
2
164.00
CHIX
16:35:09
7,876
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
1,540
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
12,580
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
21,262
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
16,044
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
17544
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
10757
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
16536
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
14,721
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
7,575
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
4,912
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
4,808
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
16,112
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
1989
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
1,303
165.00
XLON
16:35:09
19,466
165.00
XLON