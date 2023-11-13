Anzeige
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

10 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

209,051

Weighted average price paid (p)

164.81

Highest price paid (p)

165.00

Lowest price paid (p)

163.30

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,252,649 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,442,366. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 10 November 2023 is 661,442,366. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

164.98

177,705

BATE

163.56

281

CHIX

163.82

31,065

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

9:11:00

818

164.20

CHIX

9:11:00

522

164.20

CHIX

9:11:03

1,340

164.00

CHIX

9:16:04

926

163.80

CHIX

9:16:04

151

163.80

CHIX

9:21:01

156

163.80

CHIX

9:51:15

12

164.50

CHIX

9:51:15

1,328

164.50

CHIX

9:51:22

1,340

164.10

CHIX

10:00:12

562

164.10

CHIX

10:00:12

500

164.10

CHIX

10:00:12

278

164.10

CHIX

10:01:37

1,211

164.00

XLON

10:01:37

129

164.00

XLON

10:07:33

1340

164.00

CHIX

10:08:34

1,340

163.80

XLON

10:38:19

1340

163.80

CHIX

10:58:15

15

163.90

CHIX

10:58:15

1,000

163.90

CHIX

10:58:15

325

163.90

CHIX

11:34:59

947

163.90

CHIX

11:35:44

373

163.70

CHIX

11:35:44

117

163.70

CHIX

11:36:24

155

163.60

BATE

12:03:34

126

163.50

BATE

13:01:47

49

163.30

CHIX

13:01:47

791

163.30

CHIX

13:01:47

500

163.30

CHIX

14:14:28

200

163.30

CHIX

14:14:28

90

163.30

CHIX

14:14:28

1,050

163.30

CHIX

14:26:07

1

163.60

CHIX

14:36:16

1,340

163.70

CHIX

15:00:19

255

163.40

CHIX

15:00:19

1,085

163.40

CHIX

15:01:29

252

163.30

CHIX

15:02:08

1,340

163.80

CHIX

15:04:22

1,340

163.80

CHIX

15:11:30

460

163.80

CHIX

15:11:30

780

163.80

CHIX

15:11:30

100

163.80

CHIX

15:15:18

1,340

163.80

CHIX

15:25:04

1,340

163.80

CHIX

15:30:36

461

163.70

CHIX

15:30:36

808

163.70

CHIX

15:30:36

71

163.70

CHIX

15:37:35

217

163.50

CHIX

15:37:35

1,123

163.50

CHIX

16:11:25

1,340

163.80

CHIX

16:17:17

718

164.00

CHIX

16:17:17

622

164.00

CHIX

16:29:56

2

164.00

CHIX

16:35:09

7,876

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

1,540

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

12,580

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

21,262

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

16,044

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

17544

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

10757

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

16536

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

14,721

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

7,575

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

4,912

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

4,808

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

16,112

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

1989

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

1,303

165.00

XLON

16:35:09

19,466

165.00

XLON


© 2023 PR Newswire
