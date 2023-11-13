

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its third quarter profit attributable to shareholders dropped to 1.1 million euros from 163.1 million euros in the same quarter last year. Earnings per basic share was 0.02 euros down from 3.01 euros in the prior year. The company affirmed guidance for the financial year 2023.



Sales for the third quarter declined to 2.57 billion euros from 3.13 billion euros in the prior year.



The company confirmed its annual EBITDA guidance in a range of 650 million euros - 700 million euros; a pre-tax profit of 200 million euros - 250 million euros.



The company recently cut annual sales outlook to around 11 billion euros from the prior estimation of 11.5 billion euros to 12.0 billion euros.



