DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property 13-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 November 2023 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Disposal of Property Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a children's day nursery in Chesham for GBP0.55m, in line with the 30 September 2023 valuation. Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said: "This asset was considered sub-scale and no longer aligned with the strategy of the Company. Following a recent lease renewal the property had a 13 year unexpired lease term and now was felt the optimum time to sell. We expect to use the sale proceeds to fund improvements in the remaining portfolio, which we believe will better support the strategy of providing our shareholders with strong income returns." - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP15m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP15m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 284264 EQS News ID: 1771049 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771049&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)