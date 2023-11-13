DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.192 GBP1.042 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.176 GBP1.026 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.182176 GBP1.033113

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,901,388 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5175 1.192 XDUB 09:31:12 00067701320TRLO0 1106 1.192 XDUB 09:31:12 00067701321TRLO0 2500 1.190 XDUB 10:48:00 00067703271TRLO0 1750 1.190 XDUB 10:48:00 00067703272TRLO0 2500 1.182 XDUB 11:34:16 00067704008TRLO0 2210 1.180 XDUB 12:12:05 00067704664TRLO0 1162 1.180 XDUB 12:12:05 00067704665TRLO0 737 1.180 XDUB 12:12:05 00067704666TRLO0 1211 1.176 XDUB 13:18:59 00067705944TRLO0 2400 1.176 XDUB 13:18:59 00067705945TRLO0 3405 1.176 XDUB 13:18:59 00067705946TRLO0 2985 1.184 XDUB 14:35:09 00067708174TRLO0 4806 1.184 XDUB 14:35:09 00067708175TRLO0 1013 1.182 XDUB 14:35:19 00067708183TRLO0 2400 1.182 XDUB 14:35:19 00067708184TRLO0 1676 1.182 XDUB 14:35:19 00067708185TRLO0 1545 1.182 XDUB 14:35:19 00067708186TRLO0 2500 1.180 XDUB 15:02:18 00067708947TRLO0 1312 1.180 XDUB 15:02:18 00067708948TRLO0 7607 1.176 XDUB 15:39:01 00067710079TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1226 104.20 XLON 08:18:50 00067699888TRLO0 1029 103.80 XLON 09:31:12 00067701318TRLO0 4175 103.80 XLON 09:31:12 00067701319TRLO0 619 103.80 XLON 10:12:55 00067702389TRLO0 4546 103.80 XLON 10:12:55 00067702390TRLO0 4934 103.60 XLON 11:34:15 00067704005TRLO0 585 103.60 XLON 11:34:15 00067704006TRLO0 3800 103.60 XLON 11:34:15 00067704007TRLO0 4501 103.20 XLON 12:14:36 00067704686TRLO0 617 103.20 XLON 12:14:36 00067704687TRLO0 1325 102.60 XLON 13:42:59 00067706734TRLO0 3601 102.60 XLON 13:42:59 00067706735TRLO0 1910 103.20 XLON 14:35:28 00067708206TRLO0 3870 103.20 XLON 14:35:28 00067708207TRLO0 5818 103.00 XLON 15:39:01 00067710078TRLO0 1156 103.00 XLON 16:05:27 00067710849TRLO0 621 103.00 XLON 16:05:27 00067710850TRLO0 4246 103.00 XLON 16:11:00 00067711151TRLO0 1421 103.00 XLON 16:11:00 00067711152TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 284262 EQS News ID: 1771045 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771045&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)