Montag, 13.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die nächste 5.000%-Kursrakete vor Abflug?
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
13 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.192     GBP1.042 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.176     GBP1.026 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.182176    GBP1.033113

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,901,388 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5175       1.192         XDUB      09:31:12      00067701320TRLO0 
1106       1.192         XDUB      09:31:12      00067701321TRLO0 
2500       1.190         XDUB      10:48:00      00067703271TRLO0 
1750       1.190         XDUB      10:48:00      00067703272TRLO0 
2500       1.182         XDUB      11:34:16      00067704008TRLO0 
2210       1.180         XDUB      12:12:05      00067704664TRLO0 
1162       1.180         XDUB      12:12:05      00067704665TRLO0 
737       1.180         XDUB      12:12:05      00067704666TRLO0 
1211       1.176         XDUB      13:18:59      00067705944TRLO0 
2400       1.176         XDUB      13:18:59      00067705945TRLO0 
3405       1.176         XDUB      13:18:59      00067705946TRLO0 
2985       1.184         XDUB      14:35:09      00067708174TRLO0 
4806       1.184         XDUB      14:35:09      00067708175TRLO0 
1013       1.182         XDUB      14:35:19      00067708183TRLO0 
2400       1.182         XDUB      14:35:19      00067708184TRLO0 
1676       1.182         XDUB      14:35:19      00067708185TRLO0 
1545       1.182         XDUB      14:35:19      00067708186TRLO0 
2500       1.180         XDUB      15:02:18      00067708947TRLO0 
1312       1.180         XDUB      15:02:18      00067708948TRLO0 
7607       1.176         XDUB      15:39:01      00067710079TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1226       104.20        XLON      08:18:50      00067699888TRLO0 
1029       103.80        XLON      09:31:12      00067701318TRLO0 
4175       103.80        XLON      09:31:12      00067701319TRLO0 
619       103.80        XLON      10:12:55      00067702389TRLO0 
4546       103.80        XLON      10:12:55      00067702390TRLO0 
4934       103.60        XLON      11:34:15      00067704005TRLO0 
585       103.60        XLON      11:34:15      00067704006TRLO0 
3800       103.60        XLON      11:34:15      00067704007TRLO0 
4501       103.20        XLON      12:14:36      00067704686TRLO0 
617       103.20        XLON      12:14:36      00067704687TRLO0 
1325       102.60        XLON      13:42:59      00067706734TRLO0 
3601       102.60        XLON      13:42:59      00067706735TRLO0 
1910       103.20        XLON      14:35:28      00067708206TRLO0 
3870       103.20        XLON      14:35:28      00067708207TRLO0 
5818       103.00        XLON      15:39:01      00067710078TRLO0 
1156       103.00        XLON      16:05:27      00067710849TRLO0 
621       103.00        XLON      16:05:27      00067710850TRLO0 
4246       103.00        XLON      16:11:00      00067711151TRLO0 
1421       103.00        XLON      16:11:00      00067711152TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  284262 
EQS News ID:  1771045 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771045&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
